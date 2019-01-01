ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Invesco California Value
(NYSE:VCV)
11.01
0.29[2.71%]
At close: May 27
9.86
-1.1500[-10.45%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low10.77 - 11.02
52 Week High/Low9.79 - 14.49
Open / Close10.78 / 11.02
Float / Outstanding47.9M / 47.9M
Vol / Avg.200.8K / 157.9K
Mkt Cap527.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.57
Div / Yield0.56/5.19%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float47.9M

Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Invesco California Value reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Invesco California Value using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Invesco California Value Questions & Answers

Q
When is Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Invesco California Value

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV)?
A

There are no earnings for Invesco California Value

Q
What were Invesco California Value’s (NYSE:VCV) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Invesco California Value

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.