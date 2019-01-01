Videolocity International (OTC:VCTY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Videolocity International
Videolocity International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Videolocity International (OTCEM: VCTY) was reported by Leerink Swann on June 11, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting VCTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1299999900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Videolocity International (OTCEM: VCTY) was provided by Leerink Swann, and Videolocity International maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Videolocity International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Videolocity International was filed on June 11, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 11, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Videolocity International (VCTY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $13.00. The current price Videolocity International (VCTY) is trading at is $0.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.