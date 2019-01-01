Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT) was reported by Chardan Capital on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting VBLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.41% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Vascular Biogenics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vascular Biogenics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vascular Biogenics was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) is trading at is $1.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
