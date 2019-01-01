QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Shengkai Innovations Inc is a ceramic valve manufacturer with operations in the People's Republic of China.

Shengkai Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shengkai Innovations (VALV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shengkai Innovations (OTCEM: VALV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shengkai Innovations's (VALV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shengkai Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for Shengkai Innovations (VALV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shengkai Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for Shengkai Innovations (VALV)?

A

The stock price for Shengkai Innovations (OTCEM: VALV) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 17:14:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shengkai Innovations (VALV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shengkai Innovations.

Q

When is Shengkai Innovations (OTCEM:VALV) reporting earnings?

A

Shengkai Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shengkai Innovations (VALV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shengkai Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Shengkai Innovations (VALV) operate in?

A

Shengkai Innovations is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.