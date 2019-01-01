ñol

UV Flu Technologies
(OTCEM:UVFT)
0.0001
00
At close: May 26
0.0060
0.0059[5950.00%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

UV Flu Technologies (OTC:UVFT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

UV Flu Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$53K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of UV Flu Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

UV Flu Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is UV Flu Technologies (OTCEM:UVFT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for UV Flu Technologies

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UV Flu Technologies (OTCEM:UVFT)?
A

There are no earnings for UV Flu Technologies

Q
What were UV Flu Technologies’s (OTCEM:UVFT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for UV Flu Technologies

