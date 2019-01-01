QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
UV Flu Technologies Inc is a manufacturer of the finest air purification systems. In addition, it also acts as a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of biotechnology products targeting the rapidly growing Indoor Air Quality industry sector. The company's flagship product is ViraTech-RX-400 model which utilizes high-intensity germicidal ultraviolet radiation inside a killing chamber that goes beyond filtering to destroy harmful bacteria. All of UV Flu's products are manufactured in the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

UV Flu Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UV Flu Technologies (UVFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UV Flu Technologies (OTCEM: UVFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UV Flu Technologies's (UVFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UV Flu Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for UV Flu Technologies (UVFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UV Flu Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for UV Flu Technologies (UVFT)?

A

The stock price for UV Flu Technologies (OTCEM: UVFT) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UV Flu Technologies (UVFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UV Flu Technologies.

Q

When is UV Flu Technologies (OTCEM:UVFT) reporting earnings?

A

UV Flu Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UV Flu Technologies (UVFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UV Flu Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does UV Flu Technologies (UVFT) operate in?

A

UV Flu Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.