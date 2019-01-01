UV Flu Technologies Inc is a manufacturer of the finest air purification systems. In addition, it also acts as a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of biotechnology products targeting the rapidly growing Indoor Air Quality industry sector. The company's flagship product is ViraTech-RX-400 model which utilizes high-intensity germicidal ultraviolet radiation inside a killing chamber that goes beyond filtering to destroy harmful bacteria. All of UV Flu's products are manufactured in the United States of America.