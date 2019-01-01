U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Questions & Answers
The latest price target for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) was reported by JP Morgan on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting USX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) was provided by JP Morgan, and U.S. Xpress Enterprises downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises was filed on February 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) is trading at is $3.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
