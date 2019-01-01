UserTesting (NYSE:USER), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$45.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$45.9M
Earnings History
UserTesting Questions & Answers
When is UserTesting (NYSE:USER) reporting earnings?
UserTesting (USER) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UserTesting (NYSE:USER)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which beat the estimate of $-0.18.
What were UserTesting’s (NYSE:USER) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $42.5M, which beat the estimate of $39M.
