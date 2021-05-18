58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares gained 32.3% to settle at $8.60 on Monday.
- Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) shares jumped 30.9% to close at $10.80 on Monday after the company announced an agreement with Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Stonepeak to purse a $750 millionjoint venture to be called Levo.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) jumped 28.3% to close at $4.44.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) jumped 26.6% to close at $6.85 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) gained 24.7% to close at $7.62.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) surged 24.1% to settle at $2.83, rebounding after the stock fell last week following Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) rose 21.8% to close at $20.48.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares gained 19.9% to close at $53.06 after the FDA approved the company’s Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) climbed 19.2% to close at $2.80.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares jumped 19.1% to close at $4.05. Digital Brands, on Friday, priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) rose 17.9% to close at $7.18 after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire American Robotics. The company also released Q1 results.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) gained 17.8% to settle at $10.05. The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) rose 17.7% to close at $8.59.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) climbed 17.3% to close at $0.6170.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) climbed 17.1% to close at $2.88.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) surged 16.6% to settle at $11.03. The company, last week, reported a quarterly loss.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) gained 16.5% to close at $8.81 following a rise in precious metal prices.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) jumped 16.2% to close at $14.14 following a gain in precious metals prices.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) climbed 16% to settle at $90.03 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $48 to $150per share.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) gained 15.9% to settle at $3.20 on above-average volume.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) surged 15.9% to close at $48.31. The company last week announced a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the assets of Sabalo Energy.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 15.2% to settle at $6.80.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) surged 15% to close at $7.42. Gulf Resources reported a narrower Q1 loss after the closing bell on Monday.
- Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) rose 15% to settle at $11.05. Gemini Therapeutics, last week, reported quarterly results.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 14.7% to close at $7.65 after the company reported a $15.1 million private placement with Lafang China.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 14.6% to settle at $8.40.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) rose 14.6% to close at $7.23.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 13.3% to close at $3.66. Express launched its #ExpressReentry campaign.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) surged 13% to close at $54.36. The company, last week, reported Q3 results.
- Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE: ORLA) rose 13% to settle at $4.53. The company, last week, reported a Q1 loss.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) gained 12.8% to close at $141.38 after the company announced a share repurchase program and declared a dividend over the weekend.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares jumped 10.9% to settle at $1.02.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) climbed 10.8% to close at $2.77.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 6.5% to close at $13.69. Aterian recently reported a Q1 loss of $3.15 per share.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) rose 6.4% to close at $3.65. ALFI announced it has resumed rolling out the AI-enabled tablet launch in Miami Rideshares and ten other major cities in the U.S.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) gained 5.7% to close at $3.13 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
Losers
- Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) shares dipped 27% to close at $1.65 on Monday after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 24.3% to settle at $3.93 after the company announced data from Part 1, the open-label cohort, of its Proof-of-Concept study of SLS-002 for acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with Major Depressive Disorder.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares tumbled 23.7% to close at $41.20 on Monday. E-Home Household Service shares jumped sharply on Friday after the company reported the pricing of its initial public offering at $4.5 per share.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares fell 20.9% to close at $14.70 after gaining 21% on Friday.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) fell 17.7% to close at $5.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also posted a wider quarterly loss.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) declined 15.1% to close at $18.89.
- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) fell 14.3% to settle at $17.62.
- Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) dropped 14% to close at $19.99.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) shares dropped 13.8% to settle at $5.71.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares fell 13.2% to close at $18.75.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dipped 12.7% to close at $13.00 after the company posted a decline in quarterly sales.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) declined 12.1% to settle at $5.91 after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) shares fell 12% to close at $7.73.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) dropped 11.6% to close at $3.58. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares tumbled 11.2% to settle at $7.22 following Q1 results.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 9.8% to close at $10.82 after jumping 37% on Friday.
- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) dropped 9.3% to close at $21.00.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) dipped 8.8% to settle at $74.18.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) fell 7.5% to settle at $26.60 after the company announced a $500 million convertible note offering.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE) fell 7.3% to close at $27.17.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 6.6% to close at $24.31 after surging 17% on Friday.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares fell 6.1% to close at $489.35 after climbing 7% on Friday.
