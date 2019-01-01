Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX:USAS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Americas Gold And Silver
Americas Gold And Silver Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX: USAS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.25 expecting USAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 201.04% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX: USAS) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Americas Gold And Silver maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Americas Gold And Silver, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Americas Gold And Silver was filed on February 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Americas Gold And Silver (USAS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.75 to $2.25. The current price Americas Gold And Silver (USAS) is trading at is $0.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.