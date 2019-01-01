ñol

Universal Stainless
(NASDAQ:USAP)
7.85
-0.35[-4.27%]
At close: Jun 3
8.19
0.3400[4.33%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low7.82 - 8.17
52 Week High/Low7.23 - 12.47
Open / Close8.17 / 7.99
Float / Outstanding8.5M / 9M
Vol / Avg.10.5K / 48.7K
Mkt Cap70.3M
P/E33.29
50d Avg. Price8.4
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.18
Total Float8.5M

Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Universal Stainless reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$-0.180

Quarterly Revenue

$47.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$47.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal Stainless missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $10.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Stainless's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.17 -0.25 -0.64
EPS Actual -0.18 -0.23 -0.11 -0.29
Revenue Estimate 42.10M 42.23M 40.20M 33.89M
Revenue Actual 43.23M 37.17M 38.50M 37.04M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Universal Stainless Questions & Answers

Q
When is Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) reporting earnings?
A

Universal Stainless (USAP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Q
What were Universal Stainless’s (NASDAQ:USAP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $52.6M, which beat the estimate of $50.3M.

