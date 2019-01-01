Ur-Energy (AMEX:URG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting URG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.01% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Ur-Energy maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ur-Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ur-Energy was filed on September 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ur-Energy (URG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.10 to $3.00. The current price Ur-Energy (URG) is trading at is $1.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
