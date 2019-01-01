Universal PropTech Inc is engaged in supplying proptech healthy building solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Geoexchange Services; Controls & Mechanical Contracting, which is the key revenue driver; and Corporate. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies, digital controls, and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions. It is a supplier of building technologies and services that improve comfort, safety, energy efficiency, and occupant productivity.