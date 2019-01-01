QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
3.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
49.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Universal PropTech Inc is engaged in supplying proptech healthy building solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Geoexchange Services; Controls & Mechanical Contracting, which is the key revenue driver; and Corporate. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies, digital controls, and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions. It is a supplier of building technologies and services that improve comfort, safety, energy efficiency, and occupant productivity.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Universal PropTech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal PropTech (UPIPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal PropTech (OTCQB: UPIPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal PropTech's (UPIPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal PropTech.

Q

What is the target price for Universal PropTech (UPIPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal PropTech

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal PropTech (UPIPF)?

A

The stock price for Universal PropTech (OTCQB: UPIPF) is $0.0796 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:49:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal PropTech (UPIPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal PropTech.

Q

When is Universal PropTech (OTCQB:UPIPF) reporting earnings?

A

Universal PropTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal PropTech (UPIPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal PropTech.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal PropTech (UPIPF) operate in?

A

Universal PropTech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.