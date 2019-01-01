Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Univar Solns
Univar Solns Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) was reported by Berenberg on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting UNVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.78% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) was provided by Berenberg, and Univar Solns maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Univar Solns, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Univar Solns was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Univar Solns (UNVR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $37.50 to $40.00. The current price Univar Solns (UNVR) is trading at is $31.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
