Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Slide Ahead Of FOMC – 'Volatility Incoming'

Cryptocurrencies are trading lower for a second straight session as escalating Iran-Israel tensions and cautious anticipation around the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting pressure investor sentiment across global markets.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $104,397.09 -1.4% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,499.56 -2% Solana SOL/USD $145.94 -3.3% XRP XRP/USD $2.13 -3.4% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1673 -2.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001153 -1.5%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows that Bitcoin and Ethereum’s large transaction volumes increased 16.4% and 6.1%, respectively. Also, daily active addresses for both witnessed a growth of 1.6% and 7.2%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows that 108,715 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation value of $322.24 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $216.5 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $11.09 million.

Trader Notes: Titan of Crypto (aka Washigorira) sees Bitcoin consolidating within a bull pennant, a pattern often preceding a breakout. With the FOMC press conference scheduled today, he warns of heightened volatility and potential directional clarity.

Meanwhile, Jelle highlights that $105,000 is holding as strong support for Bitcoin, calling it the new floor. Focus now turns to identifying the next resistance.

Trader Tardigrade says Ethereum is entering its first consolidation phase post-recovery, driven by Impulsive Wave C on the weekly chart, a setup for possible continuation.

George sees Solana aiming for $130, though its direction beyond that level depends on its reaction strength at resistance.

Cryptoinsightuk identifies significant XRP liquidity between $1.90 and $2.00, a zone to watch for price action.

Javon Marks remains bullish on Dogecoin, which continues forming higher lows and holding its breakout structure. He sees a target of $0.6533, a potential +260% surge if momentum holds.

Even more ambitious, he notes that $1.25 is possible long term, over 600% higher, if DOGE clears the first leg and consolidates post-breakout.

