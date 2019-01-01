Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc manufactures vinyl coated fabric products from casting paper, knit fabric, PVC plastic resins, pigments and plasticizers. Its brand name includes Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Plastolene, and Vynide. The company's products are used in automotive and non-automotive transportation, certain indoor/outdoor furniture, commercial and hospitality seating, healthcare facilities and athletic equipment for seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades and trim components, and sheeting used in medical, nuclear protection, personal protection, moisture barriers, pram and nursery, movie screen and decorative surface applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.