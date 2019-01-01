QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1 - 1.9
Mkt Cap
7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.09
EPS
1.28
Shares
3.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc manufactures vinyl coated fabric products from casting paper, knit fabric, PVC plastic resins, pigments and plasticizers. Its brand name includes Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Plastolene, and Vynide. The company's products are used in automotive and non-automotive transportation, certain indoor/outdoor furniture, commercial and hospitality seating, healthcare facilities and athletic equipment for seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades and trim components, and sheeting used in medical, nuclear protection, personal protection, moisture barriers, pram and nursery, movie screen and decorative surface applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.

Uniroyal Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uniroyal Global (UNIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uniroyal Global (OTCQB: UNIR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Uniroyal Global's (UNIR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uniroyal Global.

Q

What is the target price for Uniroyal Global (UNIR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Uniroyal Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Uniroyal Global (UNIR)?

A

The stock price for Uniroyal Global (OTCQB: UNIR) is $1.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:03:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uniroyal Global (UNIR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uniroyal Global.

Q

When is Uniroyal Global (OTCQB:UNIR) reporting earnings?

A

Uniroyal Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uniroyal Global (UNIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uniroyal Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Uniroyal Global (UNIR) operate in?

A

Uniroyal Global is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.