Most Asia And Europe Markets Slip, Dollar Softens - Global Markets Today While US Slept

Zinger Key Points

On Tuesday, May 27, U.S. markets closed higher as Trump delayed a 50% EU tariff, boosting investor confidence alongside a surprise 14.4% jump in consumer sentiment. The Nasdaq led gains, fueled by AI stocks in the "Magnificent Seven." Markets rebounded sharply from recent tariff-driven losses, though analysts warn of potential pullbacks. Treasury yields dipped, and the Fed is expected to hold rates steady.      

In economic data, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index rose 4.1% year-over-year in March, down from 4.5% in February. Meanwhile, April factory orders fell 6.3% to $296.3 billion, marking the steepest drop since January 2024.

All S&P 500 sectors ended higher on Tuesday, led by strong gains in information technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services stocks.

The Dow closed higher by 1.78% at 42,343.65, the S&P 500 gained 2.05% to 5,921.54, and the Nasdaq rose 2.47% to 19,199.16.

Asia Markets Today

  • On Wednesday, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.03% higher at 37,736.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.
  • Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.13%, ending the session at 8,396.90, led by losses in the Financials, Metals & Mining, and Materials sectors.
  • India's Nifty 50 was down 0.33% at 24,744.70, and Nifty 500 fell 0.19% to 22,774.15.
  • China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.02% at 3,339.93, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 slid 0.08% to 3,836.24.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed the session 0.53% lower at 23,258.31.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

  • The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.30%.
  • Germany's DAX index declined 0.30%.
  • France's CAC 40 fell 0.05%.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.04%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.77% at $61.36/bbl, and Brent was up 0.66% at $63.99/bbl.
  • Oil prices held steady as the U.S. barred Chevron from exporting Venezuelan crude, while expected OPEC+ output hikes and Canadian wildfires limited price movement amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
  • Natural gas slipped 0.48% to $3.726.
  • Gold gained 0.66% to $3,350.46, Silver rose 0.73% to $33.555, and Copper was up 0.58% to $4.7675.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures fell 0.22%, S&P 500 declined 0.20%, and Nasdaq 100 slid 0.19%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.04% to 99.56, USD/JPY was down 0.06% to 144.22, and USD/AUD rose 0.01% to 1.5519.

