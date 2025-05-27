May 27, 2025 6:25 AM 2 min read

Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Gains, Dollar Strengthens On EU Tariff Delay - Global Markets Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On Friday, May 23, U.S. markets closed lower as investors turned cautious ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 26, amid renewed trade tensions and economic uncertainty. Stocks ended the week in negative territory after President Trump reignited tariff fears by proposing steep duties on European imports. Major indexes declined, led by tech and consumer losses. Apple fell on tariff concerns, while megacaps and chipmakers also retreated amid growing market unease.

According to economic data, new single-family home sales in the U.S. rose 10.9% in April, reaching an annualized pace of 743,000 units.

Most S&P 500 sectors closed lower Friday, led by sharp losses in tech, consumer discretionary, and communication stocks, while consumer staples and utilities outperformed with modest gains.

The Dow closed lower by 0.61% at 41,603.07, the S&P 500 dropped 0.67% to 5,802.82, and the Nasdaq slid 1.00% to 18,737.21.

Asia Markets Today

  • On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.58% higher at 37,749.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.
  • Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.56%, ending the session at 8,407.60, led by gains in the IT, Financials, and Healthcare sectors.
  • India's Nifty 50 was down 0.68% at 24,828.75, and Nifty 500 fell 0.39% to 22,817.75.
  • China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.18% at 3,340.69, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 slid 0.54% to 3,839.40.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed the session 0.43% higher at 23,381.99.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.52%.
  • Germany's DAX index gained 0.91%.
  • France's CAC 40 rose 0.28%.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 1.08%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.37% at $61.77/bbl, and Brent was up 0.41% at $64.36/bbl.
  • Natural gas slipped 1.72% to $3.664.
  • Gold dropped 2.04% to $3,325.59, Silver fell 1.31% to $33.17, and Copper declined 1.40% to $4.7645.
  • Gold prices slipped as President Trump delayed EU tariffs, boosting risk appetite. Stabilizing bond yields and profit-taking also pressured metals, though a weak dollar limited deeper losses.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

  • Dow futures climbed 1.30%, the S&P 500 gained 1.53%, and the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.74%.
  • U.S. stock futures surged Tuesday after President Trump delayed steep EU tariffs, calming trade tensions.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. dollar index gained 0.35% to 99.34, the USD/JPY rose 0.74% to 143.89, and the USD/AUD rose 0.53% to 1.5501.

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$15.89-4.14%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
75.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
$26.59-1.41%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$67.000.46%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
$54.26-3.26%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$42.250.33%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
Not Available-%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
$46.21-0.04%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$78.00-0.26%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
$39.920.10%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$58.30-0.21%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
Not Available-%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$64.39-%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$130.11-0.11%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$71.23-%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
$104.85-0.04%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
Not Available-%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$303.63-1.98%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$21.56-%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
$86.00-%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$57.500.09%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$66.241.49%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
$62.77-%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$41.50-0.31%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$588.011.54%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$16.58-1.49%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$26.330.88%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
Not Available-%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$27.440.26%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$77.001.12%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
$47.820.04%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
AsiaNewsEmerging MarketsEurozoneFuturesCommoditiesForexTop StoriesMarkets
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved