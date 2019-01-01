ñol

Unico American
(NASDAQ:UNAM)
1.99
-0.08[-3.86%]
At close: Jun 3
2.73
0.74[37.19%]
After Hours: 6:30PM EDT
Day High/Low1.99 - 2
52 Week High/Low1.83 - 5.17
Open / Close2 / 1.99
Float / Outstanding2.3M / 5.3M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2.8K
Mkt Cap10.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.61
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.47
Total Float2.3M

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM), Dividends

Unico American issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Unico American generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 30, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Unico American Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Unico American (UNAM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unico American. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on December 14, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Unico American (UNAM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unico American (UNAM). The last dividend payout was on December 14, 2012 and was $1.00

Q
How much per share is the next Unico American (UNAM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unico American (UNAM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on December 14, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)?
A

Unico American has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Unico American (UNAM) was $1.00 and was paid out next on December 14, 2012.

