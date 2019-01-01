QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/133.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 1.46
Mkt Cap
23.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
69M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
United Lithium Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds an interest in the Vapor Lithium Project that consists of approximately 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile, Region II, near the Chile-Bolivia border; and the Harry Lithium Project located in the Rio San.

United Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Lithium (ULTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Lithium (OTCPK: ULTHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Lithium's (ULTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for United Lithium (ULTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for United Lithium (ULTHF)?

A

The stock price for United Lithium (OTCPK: ULTHF) is $0.346 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:42:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Lithium (ULTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Lithium.

Q

When is United Lithium (OTCPK:ULTHF) reporting earnings?

A

United Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Lithium (ULTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does United Lithium (ULTHF) operate in?

A

United Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.