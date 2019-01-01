QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
15.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
49.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Universal Global Hub Inc is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Universal Global Hub Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Global Hub (UGHB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Global Hub (OTCPK: UGHB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Global Hub's (UGHB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Global Hub.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Global Hub (UGHB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Global Hub

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Global Hub (UGHB)?

A

The stock price for Universal Global Hub (OTCPK: UGHB) is $0.3218 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:02:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Global Hub (UGHB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Global Hub.

Q

When is Universal Global Hub (OTCPK:UGHB) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Global Hub does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Global Hub (UGHB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Global Hub.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Global Hub (UGHB) operate in?

A

Universal Global Hub is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.