QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
UFP Industries
(NASDAQ:UFPI)
79.38
0.14[0.18%]
At close: Jun 3
79.38
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low78.14 - 79.8
52 Week High/Low67.5 - 94.8
Open / Close78.4 / 79.38
Float / Outstanding43.7M / 62.7M
Vol / Avg.189.2K / 320.3K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E8
50d Avg. Price77.66
Div / Yield1/1.26%
Payout Ratio7.06
EPS3.01
Total Float43.7M

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI), Dividends

UFP Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash UFP Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.32%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

UFP Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next UFP Industries (UFPI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UFP Industries. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own UFP Industries (UFPI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for UFP Industries ($UFPI) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of UFP Industries (UFPI) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next UFP Industries (UFPI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for UFP Industries (UFPI) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)?
A

UFP Industries has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for UFP Industries (UFPI) was $0.25 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

