There is no Press for this Ticker
Universal Manufacturing Co is engaged in re-manufacturing and distribution of electric fuel pumps, transfer cases, calipers, transmission assemblies and other automotive parts for different models of vehicles. The principal markets for the company's products are automotive dealers, jobbers, repair shops and other automotive parts distributors located throughout the US and Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Universal Manufacturing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Manufacturing (UFMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Manufacturing (OTCEM: UFMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Manufacturing's (UFMG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Manufacturing.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Manufacturing (UFMG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Manufacturing

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Manufacturing (UFMG)?

A

The stock price for Universal Manufacturing (OTCEM: UFMG) is $0.01 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 17:33:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Manufacturing (UFMG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 25, 2008 to stockholders of record on November 6, 2008.

Q

When is Universal Manufacturing (OTCEM:UFMG) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Manufacturing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Manufacturing (UFMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Manufacturing.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Manufacturing (UFMG) operate in?

A

Universal Manufacturing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.