Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.15 - 14.94
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
251.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
UDG Healthcare PLC provides healthcare services in North America, Ireland, the UK, and continental Europe. The firm operates in two segments: Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services and Sharp Packaging Services. The Ashfield Commercial and Medical Services segment generate most of the revenue. This segment provides services related to sales and marketing, communications, event management, and medical and regulatory affairs. The Sharp Packing Services segment provides commercial and clinical trial packaging services to healthcare companies. The largest proportions of revenue are generated in the United Kingdom and North America.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

UDG Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UDG Healthcare (UDHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UDG Healthcare (OTC: UDHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UDG Healthcare's (UDHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UDG Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for UDG Healthcare (UDHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UDG Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for UDG Healthcare (UDHCF)?

A

The stock price for UDG Healthcare (OTC: UDHCF) is $14.786672 last updated Thu Jul 15 2021 16:48:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UDG Healthcare (UDHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UDG Healthcare.

Q

When is UDG Healthcare (OTC:UDHCF) reporting earnings?

A

UDG Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UDG Healthcare (UDHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UDG Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does UDG Healthcare (UDHCF) operate in?

A

UDG Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.