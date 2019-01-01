QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.53/1.53%
52 Wk
93 - 120.25
Mkt Cap
18.9B
Payout Ratio
14.77
Open
-
P/E
10.25
Shares
188.8M
Outstanding
UCB is a Belgium-based biopharma firm focused on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system and immunologic diseases. Historically, revenue was derived from allergy medicine Zyrtec and epilepsy drug Keppra, both of which have lost patent protection. The firm's key products are Cimzia (immunology), Vimpat (epilepsy), Neupro (Parkinson's disease and restless leg syndrome), Briviact (epilepsy), Evenity (osteoporosis), and Nayzilam (cluster seizures).

UCB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UCB (UCBJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UCB (OTCPK: UCBJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UCB's (UCBJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UCB.

Q

What is the target price for UCB (UCBJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UCB

Q

Current Stock Price for UCB (UCBJF)?

A

The stock price for UCB (OTCPK: UCBJF) is $99.9086 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:44:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UCB (UCBJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UCB.

Q

When is UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF) reporting earnings?

A

UCB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UCB (UCBJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UCB.

Q

What sector and industry does UCB (UCBJF) operate in?

A

UCB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.