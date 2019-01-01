QQQ
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 4:31PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Tirex Corp is engaged in the business of developing for sale, licensing or environmentally safe, patented, semi cryogenic turn key tire recycling system.

Tirex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tirex (TXMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tirex (OTCEM: TXMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tirex's (TXMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tirex.

Q

What is the target price for Tirex (TXMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tirex

Q

Current Stock Price for Tirex (TXMC)?

A

The stock price for Tirex (OTCEM: TXMC) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:17:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tirex (TXMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tirex.

Q

When is Tirex (OTCEM:TXMC) reporting earnings?

A

Tirex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tirex (TXMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tirex.

Q

What sector and industry does Tirex (TXMC) operate in?

A

Tirex is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.