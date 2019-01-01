|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tattooed Chef’s space includes: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO), Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE).
The latest price target for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) was reported by Cowen & Co. on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting TTCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) is $12.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tattooed Chef.
Tattooed Chef’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tattooed Chef.
Tattooed Chef is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.