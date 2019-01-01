QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/936.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.89 - 25.35
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
82M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 1:41PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 12:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 3:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 2:30PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 3:42PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 12:36PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 8:18AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Tattooed Chef Inc is a plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of plant-based food products that taste great and are sustainably sourced. The company's signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States. Tattooed Chef provides great-tasting, approachable, and innovative products not only to the growing group of consumers who seek to adopt a plant-based lifestyle, but to any of the People Who Give a Crop.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tattooed Chef Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tattooed Chef (TTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tattooed Chef's (TTCF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tattooed Chef (TTCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) was reported by Cowen & Co. on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting TTCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tattooed Chef (TTCF)?

A

The stock price for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) is $12.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tattooed Chef (TTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tattooed Chef.

Q

When is Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) reporting earnings?

A

Tattooed Chef’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Tattooed Chef (TTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tattooed Chef.

Q

What sector and industry does Tattooed Chef (TTCF) operate in?

A

Tattooed Chef is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.