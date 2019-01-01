QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.8K
Div / Yield
0.74/5.65%
52 Wk
12.52 - 18
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
167.85
Open
-
P/E
29.87
EPS
0.07
Shares
266.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 3:08PM
TransAlta Renewables Inc is an electric utility company that owns and operates energy generation and transmission facilities. The operating business segments are Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydroelectric, and Canadian Gas. With the Canadian Wind segment, the company owns several wind farms in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Quebec. Under the Canadian Hydro segment, the company owns over 100 megawatts of net hydroelectric generation capacity across different river systems. Under the Canadian Gas segment, the company owns a cogeneration facility located in Sarnia, Ontario. TransAlta also has wind and solar facilities in Wyoming and Minnesota as well as the South Hedland Power Station and the Fortescue River Gas pipeline in Australia.

TransAlta Renewables Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCPK: TRSWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TransAlta Renewables's (TRSWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TransAlta Renewables.

Q

What is the target price for TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TransAlta Renewables

Q

Current Stock Price for TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF)?

A

The stock price for TransAlta Renewables (OTCPK: TRSWF) is $13.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is TransAlta Renewables (OTCPK:TRSWF) reporting earnings?

A

TransAlta Renewables does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TransAlta Renewables.

Q

What sector and industry does TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF) operate in?

A

TransAlta Renewables is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.