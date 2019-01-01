TransAlta Renewables Inc is an electric utility company that owns and operates energy generation and transmission facilities. The operating business segments are Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydroelectric, and Canadian Gas. With the Canadian Wind segment, the company owns several wind farms in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Quebec. Under the Canadian Hydro segment, the company owns over 100 megawatts of net hydroelectric generation capacity across different river systems. Under the Canadian Gas segment, the company owns a cogeneration facility located in Sarnia, Ontario. TransAlta also has wind and solar facilities in Wyoming and Minnesota as well as the South Hedland Power Station and the Fortescue River Gas pipeline in Australia.