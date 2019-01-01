QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.3K
Div / Yield
1/5.12%
52 Wk
15.85 - 23.6
Mkt Cap
16.8B
Payout Ratio
51.16
Open
-
P/E
10.39
EPS
63.73
Shares
865M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Founded in 1875, Toshiba is Japan's largest semiconductor manufacturer and its second-largest diversified industrial conglomerate. After the accounting scandal in 2015, Toshiba reorganized into six major segments: energy systems and solutions; infrastructure systems and solutions; building solutions; retail and printing solutions; storage and electronic devices solutions; and digital solutions. Toshiba is the second-largest manufacturer of NAND flash memory with a market share of 16.5% in 2017, and it concentrates business resources in this area.

Toshiba Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toshiba (TOSYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toshiba (OTCPK: TOSYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toshiba's (TOSYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toshiba.

Q

What is the target price for Toshiba (TOSYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toshiba

Q

Current Stock Price for Toshiba (TOSYY)?

A

The stock price for Toshiba (OTCPK: TOSYY) is $19.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toshiba (TOSYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) reporting earnings?

A

Toshiba does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toshiba (TOSYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toshiba.

Q

What sector and industry does Toshiba (TOSYY) operate in?

A

Toshiba is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.