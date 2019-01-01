Founded in 1875, Toshiba is Japan's largest semiconductor manufacturer and its second-largest diversified industrial conglomerate. After the accounting scandal in 2015, Toshiba reorganized into six major segments: energy systems and solutions; infrastructure systems and solutions; building solutions; retail and printing solutions; storage and electronic devices solutions; and digital solutions. Toshiba is the second-largest manufacturer of NAND flash memory with a market share of 16.5% in 2017, and it concentrates business resources in this area.