Tenon Medical (TNON) Stock Jumps Nearly 83% After Hours: Here's What Is Going On

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) shares surged 82.86% to $0.64 after the bell on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session down 41.87%, to $0.35, reaching its annual low.

Despite the TNON tumble in the regular session, volume spiked well past usual levels. Volume for the day surged to 33.91 million shares, approximately 391 times the stock’s average daily volume of 86,700 shares, indicating exceptionally strong trading activity. Short interest stood at 1.41%.

Rally Comes At A Precarious Moment

The timing of the investor optimism is notable, as Tenon is already facing Nasdaq compliance issues. On May 21, Nasdaq notified the company that it no longer meets a listing requirement that mandates at least $2.5 million in stockholders’ equity. Tenon reported just $1.895 million in stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended Mar. 31 and does not qualify under the alternative standards based on market value or net income.

A share price under $1 adds further pressure on the stock’s listing standing.

The sell-off also landed just ahead of the Juneteenth market holiday, leaving investors less time to react before trading resumes Monday.

The medical device company has until Jul. 6 to submit a plan to regain compliance, with a possible 180-day extension if accepted.

In May, Tenon reported its first-quarter results. The company posted a loss of 31 cents per share, missing the 30-cent loss analysts had estimated, for a 3.33% negative surprise. Revenue came in at $1.38 million, ahead of the $1.30 million estimate, a 6.45% beat.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Tenon has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a 52-week high of $2.48 and a 52-week low of $0.35.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of TNON stands at 14.71.

The small-cap stock of the California-based company has dropped 61.11% over the past 12 months.

TNON’s sharp decline and weak positioning suggest ongoing pressure, underscoring elevated risk and the need for stronger recovery signals to rebuild investor confidence.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TNON has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo: renderis studio / Shutterstock.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.