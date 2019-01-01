Telia Company (OTC:TLSNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$2.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$21.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Telia Company using advanced sorting and filters.
Telia Company Questions & Answers
When is Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNY) reporting earnings?
Telia Company (TLSNY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Telia Company’s (OTCPK:TLSNY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.4B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.