Türkiye VakIflar BankasI
(OTCEM:TKYVY)
3.00
00
At close: May 17
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.5 - 4.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 711.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.7K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E3.11
50d Avg. Price2.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS6.72
Total Float-

Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (OTC:TKYVY), Dividends

Türkiye VakIflar BankasI issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Türkiye VakIflar BankasI generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 1, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Türkiye VakIflar BankasI Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Türkiye VakIflar BankasI. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on June 19, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY). The last dividend payout was on June 19, 2012 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on June 19, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (OTCEM:TKYVY)?
A

Türkiye VakIflar BankasI has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY) was $0.06 and was paid out next on June 19, 2012.

