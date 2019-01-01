Telecom Italia (OTC:TIIAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Telecom Italia (OTCPK: TIIAY) was reported by Barclays on February 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TIIAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Telecom Italia (OTCPK: TIIAY) was provided by Barclays, and Telecom Italia upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Telecom Italia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Telecom Italia was filed on February 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Telecom Italia (TIIAY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Telecom Italia (TIIAY) is trading at is $3.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.