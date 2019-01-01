Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN) was reported by B of A Securities on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting THRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.68% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN) was provided by B of A Securities, and Thorne HealthTech initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Thorne HealthTech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Thorne HealthTech was filed on October 18, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 18, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Thorne HealthTech (THRN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price Thorne HealthTech (THRN) is trading at is $5.83, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
