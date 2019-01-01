Think Research Corp and its subsidiaries is a healthcare technology company digitalizing the delivery of knowledge to facilitate better health care outcomes. The company gathers, develops, and delivers a knowledge-based Software-as-a-Service solution globally to customers which typically includes enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, health care professionals, and / or governments. Its cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care, including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care.