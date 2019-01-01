QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10 - 16.8
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.16
Shares
116.1M
Outstanding
TGS ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry to assist with licensing rounds and the preparation of regional data programs. It invests in multiclient data projects in frontier, emerging, and mature markets worldwide to develop a library of seismic imaging, well data, and interpretive products and services. TGS offers interpretation studies and services that integrate seismic, well logs, biostratigraphic data, core data and other geoscientific data to create basin-wide regional frameworks. TGS' geoscientists also contract consulting work in geology, geophysics, and petrophysics.

TGS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TGS (TGSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TGS (OTCPK: TGSNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TGS's (TGSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TGS.

Q

What is the target price for TGS (TGSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TGS

Q

Current Stock Price for TGS (TGSNF)?

A

The stock price for TGS (OTCPK: TGSNF) is $10 last updated Wed Oct 13 2021 13:49:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TGS (TGSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TGS.

Q

When is TGS (OTCPK:TGSNF) reporting earnings?

A

TGS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TGS (TGSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TGS.

Q

What sector and industry does TGS (TGSNF) operate in?

A

TGS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.