|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (ARCA: TGIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SoFi Weekly Income ETF.
There is no analysis for SoFi Weekly Income ETF
The stock price for SoFi Weekly Income ETF (ARCA: TGIF) is $98.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:38:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SoFi Weekly Income ETF.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SoFi Weekly Income ETF.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.