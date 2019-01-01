QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (ARCA: TGIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SoFi Weekly Income ETF's (TGIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SoFi Weekly Income ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SoFi Weekly Income ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF)?

A

The stock price for SoFi Weekly Income ETF (ARCA: TGIF) is $98.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:38:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SoFi Weekly Income ETF.

Q

When is SoFi Weekly Income ETF (ARCA:TGIF) reporting earnings?

A

SoFi Weekly Income ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SoFi Weekly Income ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) operate in?

A

SoFi Weekly Income ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.