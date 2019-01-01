QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
17.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
25.1M
Outstanding
Tego Cyber Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of innovative cybersecurity services and solutions that reduce risk, prevent cyber-attacks and protect intellectual property and data. The company offers cybersecurity services including vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, vCISO services, dark web monitoring, and related services.

Tego Cyber Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tego Cyber (TGCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tego Cyber (OTCQB: TGCB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tego Cyber's (TGCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tego Cyber.

Q

What is the target price for Tego Cyber (TGCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tego Cyber

Q

Current Stock Price for Tego Cyber (TGCB)?

A

The stock price for Tego Cyber (OTCQB: TGCB) is $0.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:35:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tego Cyber (TGCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tego Cyber.

Q

When is Tego Cyber (OTCQB:TGCB) reporting earnings?

A

Tego Cyber does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tego Cyber (TGCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tego Cyber.

Q

What sector and industry does Tego Cyber (TGCB) operate in?

A

Tego Cyber is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.