Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Taseko Mines
The latest price target for Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) was reported by TD Securities on December 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TGB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) was provided by TD Securities, and Taseko Mines upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Taseko Mines, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Taseko Mines was filed on December 16, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Taseko Mines (TGB) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Taseko Mines (TGB) is trading at is $1.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
