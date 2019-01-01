O2 Czech Republic AS is an integrated telecommunications provider for the Czech Republic. The company operates two business segments: Fixed and Mobile. O2's fixed unit provides Wi-Fi infrastructure and fixed network communications for businesses and individuals. This includes information and communication technologies products, where O2 Czech Republic A.S. offers hosting and cloud services. The mobile segment delivers mobile voice and data subscriptions services for retail customers. The company also owns and operates O2 TV, an IP TV provider. O2 receives the majority of its revenue from the Czech Republic.