There is no Press for this Ticker
O2 Czech Republic AS is an integrated telecommunications provider for the Czech Republic. The company operates two business segments: Fixed and Mobile. O2's fixed unit provides Wi-Fi infrastructure and fixed network communications for businesses and individuals. This includes information and communication technologies products, where O2 Czech Republic A.S. offers hosting and cloud services. The mobile segment delivers mobile voice and data subscriptions services for retail customers. The company also owns and operates O2 TV, an IP TV provider. O2 receives the majority of its revenue from the Czech Republic.

O2 Czech Republic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy O2 Czech Republic (TFAOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of O2 Czech Republic (OTCPK: TFAOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are O2 Czech Republic's (TFAOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for O2 Czech Republic.

Q

What is the target price for O2 Czech Republic (TFAOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for O2 Czech Republic

Q

Current Stock Price for O2 Czech Republic (TFAOF)?

A

The stock price for O2 Czech Republic (OTCPK: TFAOF) is $12.4 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:50:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does O2 Czech Republic (TFAOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for O2 Czech Republic.

Q

When is O2 Czech Republic (OTCPK:TFAOF) reporting earnings?

A

O2 Czech Republic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is O2 Czech Republic (TFAOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for O2 Czech Republic.

Q

What sector and industry does O2 Czech Republic (TFAOF) operate in?

A

O2 Czech Republic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.