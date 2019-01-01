ñol

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus
(NYSE:TEVA)
9.295
-0.225[-2.36%]
At close: Jun 3
9.30
0.0050[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.2 - 9.46
52 Week High/Low7.23 - 11.55
Open / Close9.4 / 9.3
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.8M / 8.9M
Mkt Cap10.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.86
Total Float-

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Teva Pharmaceutical Indus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.43%

Annual Dividend

$0.34

Last Dividend

Nov 28, 2017
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

Q
What date did I need to own Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA). The last dividend payout was on December 12, 2017 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on December 12, 2017

Q
What is the dividend yield for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

