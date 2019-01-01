Tern PLC is an AIM (Alternative Investment Market)-quoted investment company. The company mainly focuses on investing in quoted or unquoted technology companies which have not achieved its full potential. Its investment portfolio consists of Device Authority Ltd, FlexiOPS Ltd, Push Technology Ltd and Seal Software Ltd which are in the business of development of data security software, cloud orchestration software, data distribution software, database analytics and search software. Revenue generated by the company mostly consists of interest income.