Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/148.3K
Div / Yield
1.08/7.48%
52 Wk
14.04 - 18.78
Mkt Cap
20.2B
Payout Ratio
121.69
Open
-
P/E
11.43
EPS
1.89
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 11:21AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Telenor is an international provider of telecom, data, and media communication services. It is the incumbent dominant telecom operator in Norway and the Norwegian government holds an almost 54% stake in the firm. Telenor also operates in other Nordic countries and is an established player in faster-growing emerging markets. Telenor owns both fixed-line and mobile networks, though fixed-line services (telephony, Internet, TV, data services) provide around 10% of service revenue. The firm's fixed-line operations are in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. In the rest of its markets, Telenor offers only mobile services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.090 -0.2800
REV3.150B3.226B76.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Telenor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telenor (TELNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telenor (OTCPK: TELNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telenor's (TELNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telenor.

Q

What is the target price for Telenor (TELNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Telenor (OTCPK: TELNY) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 22, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TELNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Telenor (TELNY)?

A

The stock price for Telenor (OTCPK: TELNY) is $14.426 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telenor (TELNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY) reporting earnings?

A

Telenor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Telenor (TELNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telenor.

Q

What sector and industry does Telenor (TELNY) operate in?

A

Telenor is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.