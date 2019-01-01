Telenor is an international provider of telecom, data, and media communication services. It is the incumbent dominant telecom operator in Norway and the Norwegian government holds an almost 54% stake in the firm. Telenor also operates in other Nordic countries and is an established player in faster-growing emerging markets. Telenor owns both fixed-line and mobile networks, though fixed-line services (telephony, Internet, TV, data services) provide around 10% of service revenue. The firm's fixed-line operations are in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. In the rest of its markets, Telenor offers only mobile services.