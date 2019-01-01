Thermodynetics (OTC:TDYT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$66K
Earnings History
No Data
Thermodynetics Questions & Answers
When is Thermodynetics (OTCEM:TDYT) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Thermodynetics
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Thermodynetics (OTCEM:TDYT)?
There are no earnings for Thermodynetics
What were Thermodynetics’s (OTCEM:TDYT) revenues?
There are no earnings for Thermodynetics
