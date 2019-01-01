Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in manufacturing and sales of electronic cigarettes products and providing integrated plastic solutions in Hong Kong and in the PRC. It operates in the segments of Integrated plastic solutions segment, Electronic cigarette products segment and Medical consumable products segment. The E-cigarettes products segment involves the manufacture and sales of e-cigarettes products whereas the Integrated plastic solutions segment consists of the manufacture and sales of moulds and plastic products. It derives key revenue from the Netherlands.