There is no Press for this Ticker
Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in manufacturing and sales of electronic cigarettes products and providing integrated plastic solutions in Hong Kong and in the PRC. It operates in the segments of Integrated plastic solutions segment, Electronic cigarette products segment and Medical consumable products segment. The E-cigarettes products segment involves the manufacture and sales of e-cigarettes products whereas the Integrated plastic solutions segment consists of the manufacture and sales of moulds and plastic products. It derives key revenue from the Netherlands.

Tian Chang Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tian Chang Group Holdings (TCHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tian Chang Group Holdings (OTCPK: TCHGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tian Chang Group Holdings's (TCHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tian Chang Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Tian Chang Group Holdings (TCHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tian Chang Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Tian Chang Group Holdings (TCHGF)?

A

The stock price for Tian Chang Group Holdings (OTCPK: TCHGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tian Chang Group Holdings (TCHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tian Chang Group Holdings.

Q

When is Tian Chang Group Holdings (OTCPK:TCHGF) reporting earnings?

A

Tian Chang Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tian Chang Group Holdings (TCHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tian Chang Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tian Chang Group Holdings (TCHGF) operate in?

A

Tian Chang Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.