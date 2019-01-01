ñol

Technical Communications (OTC:TCCO), Dividends

Technical Communications issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Technical Communications generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 20, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Technical Communications Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Technical Communications (TCCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Technical Communications. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on December 28, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Technical Communications (TCCO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Technical Communications (TCCO). The last dividend payout was on December 28, 2012 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Technical Communications (TCCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Technical Communications (TCCO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on December 28, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Technical Communications (OTCQB:TCCO)?
A

Technical Communications has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Technical Communications (TCCO) was $0.10 and was paid out next on December 28, 2012.

