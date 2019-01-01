Tiger Brands Ltd is an African manufacturer of branded food, home-care, and personal-care products. Present in 22 African countries, the company also has global distribution in the rest of the world: Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Ireland, Canada, Sweden, the Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan, among others. The product offering includes perishables, personal-care products, home-care products, snacks, baby care, beverages, grains, groceries, and out-of-home meals. The company reports under the following segments: grains, consumer brands, Home, Personal Care and Baby (HPCB), and export and international. The Grains segment is the largest segment. Some of the best-known brands are Oros, Hall's, Rose's, Ace, Albany, Purity, Ice Cap, Hugo's, and All Good.