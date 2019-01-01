|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.910
|0.700
|-0.2100
|REV
|142.220M
|139.000M
|-3.220M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus.
The latest price target for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 73.00 expecting TARO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.31% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) is $47.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $12.81 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2018.
Taro Pharmaceutical Indus’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus.
Taro Pharmaceutical Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.