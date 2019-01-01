QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd produces, researches, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus includes semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules, and tablets. The company is engaged in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada, Israel, and Other Countries.

Earnings


Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9100.700 -0.2100
REV142.220M139.000M-3.220M


Taro Pharmaceutical Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (TARO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taro Pharmaceutical Indus's (TARO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus.

Q

What is the target price for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (TARO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 73.00 expecting TARO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.31% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (TARO)?

A

The stock price for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) is $47.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (TARO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $12.81 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2018.

Q

When is Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO) reporting earnings?

A

Taro Pharmaceutical Indus’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (TARO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (TARO) operate in?

A

Taro Pharmaceutical Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.