QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Software Acquisition Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Software Acquisition Gr (NASDAQ: SWAGW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Software Acquisition Gr's (SWAGW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Software Acquisition Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Software Acquisition Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGW)?

A

The stock price for Software Acquisition Gr (NASDAQ: SWAGW) is $0.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:42:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Software Acquisition Gr.

Q

When is Software Acquisition Gr (NASDAQ:SWAGW) reporting earnings?

A

Software Acquisition Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Software Acquisition Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGW) operate in?

A

Software Acquisition Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.