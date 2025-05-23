Stellantis (STLA) Shares Slide On Trump Tariff Threat Against EU Imports

Shares of Stellantis NV STLA dropped 3.6% to $9.97 Friday morning after President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on all European Union imports beginning June 1.

What To Know: The proposed measure sparked fears of a transatlantic trade war, triggering a broad European market selloff and weighing heavily on export-reliant firms like Stellantis.

As a Dutch-domiciled multinational automaker with deep manufacturing roots in Italy and France, Stellantis is highly vulnerable to U.S.-EU trade frictions.

A 50% tariff could make Stellantis models significantly less competitive versus U.S.-produced alternatives, especially since Trump’s plan would exempt domestically made goods.

Stellantis has recently sought to rebalance its global strategy through electric vehicle investments and U.S.-based production, including in Michigan and Indiana. Still, its dependence on transatlantic trade leaves it exposed to political risk.

Investors could also be pricing in potential supply chain disruptions, margin pressure, and retaliatory EU tariffs targeting U.S.-made Jeep and RAM vehicles.

Read Also: Trump Threatens Tim Cook To Manufacture iPhones In US Or Face ‘At Least 25%’ Tariffs

How To Buy STLA Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Stellantis – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Stellantis, which is trading at $9.97 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 10.03 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, STLA has a 52-week high of $22.60 and a 52-week low of $8.39.

Image: Stellantis